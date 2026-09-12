Ohio State vs. Texas live updates: No. 1 Buckeyes battle No. 4 Longhorns in primetime showdown

Ohio State and Texas meet for the third consecutive season, and what happens Saturday will once again carry heavy implications for the postseason.

The No. 4 Longhorns seek their first win in this three-game stretch against the No. 1 Buckeyes, who won the season opener in 2025 in Columbus 14-7. Texas out-gained Ohio State, but the Longhorns struggled to score until Arch Manning pulled them into the game late in the fourth quarter. Will a full year as the starting quarterback, along with the addition of superstar skill players Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers, provide Manning the edge he needs Saturday night inside Darrell K Royal Stadium?

The Buckeyes replaced eight starters from its No. 1 defense a year ago, but the new faces picked up where their predecessors left off by holding Ball State to only 165 yards and three points last week. The offense remains explosive, led by Heisman Trophy hopefuls Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes scored 56 points in the season opener last week.

The game also offers a rare sight: Ohio State visiting an SEC stadium. The Buckeyes have only played an SEC team on the road once — a 13-13 tie against LSU in 1987.

Buckle up for the game of the week — and maybe the season — in college football.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Ohio State battles Texas on Saturday night.