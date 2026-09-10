Week 2 provides college football an early preview of two playoff-caliber teams when No. 4 Texas and No. 1 Ohio State face off in a rematch from last year's season opener.

The Longhorns host the Buckeyes this time. Both programs are coming off blowout wins over overmatched Group of Six opponents, but we learned a lot about Texas' new additions, especially receiver Cam Coleman. The Buckeyes also debuted their defense with eight new starters. One might assume Ohio State would have some question marks after losing offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to a head coaching gig and 11 players to the NFL Draft in the offseason, but the reload seems to be on schedule, and it's buoyed by the return of quarterback Julian Sayin and superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Ohio State defeated Texas 14- 7 in the season opener last season in Columbus. It took Arch Manning quite a bit of time to get warmed up, but he gave the Longhorns a chance in the final minutes. The Longhorns return at least 13 starters across the offense and defense and enter Saturday as a slight favorite.

Let's break down the showdown in Austin.

Ohio State vs. Texas: Need to know

Texas' new faces: The Longhorns added several skill players on offense through the portal. The star of the class was Auburn receiver Cam Coleman, a former five-star prospect who the Tigers never fully utilized. They also added Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, who rushed for 1,141 yards last season, and snuck in to steal NC State running back Hollywood Smothers away from Alabama. Smothers averaged 7 yards per carry in the season opener last week. Former Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles intercepted a pass and also recorded five tackles last week.

Something has to give at QB: Both quarterbacks have been reliable in certain settings during their careers. Ohio State's Julian Sayin is 5-0 in five road starts in his career, and Texas' Arch Manning is 9-0 in home starts. Manning has thrown 40 touchdown passes at home, the most by any FBS player since 2024. Sayin has the best completion percentage (78.5%) on the road by any FBS quarterback with at least five starts this century.

Three in a row? A non-conference opponent hasn't defeated Texas in three straight seasons since 1985-88 (Oklahoma). Ohio State defeated Texas 28-14 in the 2024 CFP Semifinals and 14-7 in the 2025 season opener. Ohio State has played only one road game against an SEC team, a 13-13 tie at LSU in 1987.

Texas vs. No. 1: A win against Ohio State would be the Longhorns' first win against the AP's No. 1 team since 2008, when they defeated Oklahoma 45-35. Texas is 5-12 against the No. 1 team.

Eyes on the trenches: Ohio State rushed for only 35 yards (2.1 per rush) in the first half last week against Ball State, but improved drastically in the second half with 202 yards. The Buckeyes' defense had 23 quarterback pressures in Week 1, among the highest in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus. Texas' offensive line allowed only two pressures, including one sack, in Week 1 against Texas State.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Texas live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Ohio State vs. Texas prediction, pick

Arch Manning was thrown into the fire in Week 1 last season. He improved as the game progressed, prompting questions about whether he would have beaten the Buckeyes later in the season. Now he has more weapons, including receiver Cam Coleman, a better understanding of how to lead the offense, and the support of 100,000-plus fans at DKR. Texas covers and beats Ohio State. Texas -1.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 2 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season.