The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a non-conference tilt on Saturday afternoon. It is the first meeting all-time between the two programs. Ohio State opened with a victory over Notre Dame after an 11-2 season in 2021. Arkansas State struggled to a 2-10 showing last season, though the Red Wolves began the 2022 campaign with a blowout win over Grambling.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Columbus. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes as 44.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 68.5 in the latest Arkansas State vs. Ohio State odds. Before making any Ohio State vs. Arkansas State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Arkansas State. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arkansas State vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State spread: Ohio State -44.5

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State over/under: 68.5 points

ASU: The Red Wolves are 7-6 against the spread in the last 13 games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 6-7-1 against the spread in the last 14 games

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves endured an ugly 2021 season, but there are signs of life. Arkansas State dominated its opener by a 58-3 margin, and it was the largest margin of victory for the program since 2015. The Red Wolves used the ground game to their advantage, racking up 339 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the game, and former Iowa State running back Johnnie Lang led the way. He rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the opener, and Arkansas State also averaged 9.0 yards per pass attempt while converting 50 percent of third down chances.

On defense, Arkansas State gave up only 102 total yards and allowed only two of 13 third down opportunities to be converted. Finally, the Red Wolves held Grambling to 2.9 yards per pass attempt and a dismal 1.5 yards per rush attempt in the game, generating four sacks and generally dominating the proceedings.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's success in the recent past is undeniable. Under Ryan Day, the Buckeyes are 35-4 overall, and Ohio State is 80-10 since the start of the 2015 season. Going back further, Ohio State has the second-best record in FBS (168-28) since 2007, and the Buckeyes have a multi-faceted roster that could overwhelm Arkansas State in Columbus. On offense, Ohio State got off to a slow start with only 21 points against Notre Dame, but the Irish are very strong defensively and the Buckeyes found their stride in the second half.

In 2021, Ohio State led FBS in points (45.7 per game) and total yards (561.2 per game) while averaging 8.0 yards per play, and the Buckeyes finished the 2021 season with the No. 3 passing offense in the country. CJ Stroud is a leading Heisman Trophy candidate as the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he finished in the top five of the nation in passing yards, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns and completion rate last season. Arkansas State is 0-10 all-time against Big Ten opponents, with its last three matchups against top-10 teams finishing in lopsided defeats by at least 49 points.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with both teams projected to throw for more than 300 yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

