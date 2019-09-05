Ohio State vs. Cincinnati odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 13-0 on Buckeyes games

One week after an impressive debut by coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields, the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will try to keep the momentum going on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) in Columbus. Last week against Florida Atlantic, the Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead and were never threatened. Meanwhile, Ohio State's much-maligned defense held the Owls to minus-14 total yards in the first half and 228 overall. Two nights earlier, the Bearcats led wire-to-wire in a 24-14 victory over UCLA in Cincinnati. Kickoff is 12 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 16-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is 53. Before making any Ohio State vs. Cincinnati picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh knows that Ohio State's defense already looks improved. Last year, the Buckeyes ranked 10th in the Big Ten and 72nd nationally in yards allowed per game (403.4). They also were seventh in the conference and 51st nationally in scoring defense (25.5). Last week, with new co-defensive coordinators Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison and nine starters back, Ohio State smothered Florida Atlantic from the opening snap, holding the Owls to negative yardage in the first half.

Oh also has taken into account that Fields is a unique talent who was a five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. Against FAU, Fields started the scoring by running for a 51-yard touchdown. He also completed 18-of-25 passes for 234 yards and four more scores. His ability to run and pass gives the Buckeyes a dimension they did not have last year when the pocket-passing Dwayne Haskins was at quarterback.

But just because the Buckeyes looked impressive in their season-opener does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Cincinnati spread on Saturday.

Oh also knows the Bearcats return 14 starters and more than 85 percent of the roster from a 2018 team that went 11-2 and beat Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl. In addition, 10 of Cincinnati's top 15 tacklers are back this season.

Oh also knows the Bearcats arguably will have the better defense on the field on Saturday. Last season, Cincinnati ranked ninth in the country in scoring defense (17.2 points per game), 11th in total defense (303.5 yards per game) and 13th in run defense (113.0 yards per game). Last week against UCLA, Cincinnati picked up where it left off last year, allowing 218 total yards and 62 rushing yards while forcing four turnovers.

