Ohio State vs. Cincinnati: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Week 2 of the college football season kicks off with a big in-state showdown on Saturday between No. 5 Ohio State and Cincinnati. The Buckeyes outclassed Florida Atlantic in their opener, routing the Owls in 45-21 in Columbus, Ohio, in Justin Fields' stellar debut.

Against the Bearcats on Saturday at noon ET, they'll face a stiffer test led by a familiar face in former longtime Ohio State assistant Luke Fickell. "This is a big stage," said Fickell this week. "[Ohio State] is a great program, great team, this is a challenge to us. Playing against a top-5 team, it's an opportunity for us to measure ourselves against the best."

Cincinnati sits just outside the AP Top 25, while Ohio State has College Football Playoff aspirations. Will the Bearcats be able to test or possibly upset the Buckeyes? Let's read on and find out.

Storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes in their season-opener put up 469 yards and 45 points in a blowout win over FAU. If Fields can be as efficient as his four-touchdown, zero-interception outing in Week 1 over the rest of the season, there's no reason to think OSU can't represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff ... again.

Cincinnati: Following an 11-win campaign last season, Cincinnati is a trendy sleeper to win the AAC this season. Fickell returns starting quarterback Desmond Ridder and starting running back Michael Warren II, and he has a stingy defense in place that held UCLA and Chip Kelly to only 14 points in a Week 1 win over the Bruins.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, September 7 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Ohio State has the edge in just about every department -- talent, quarterback, overall skill level. But don't underestimate the great equalizer that is an in-state clash. The Bearcats may not make this a game, but they'll be close enough to cover the double-digit spread. Pick: Cincinnati (+16.5)

So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 2, and which favored top-25 team goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.