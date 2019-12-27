Ohio State vs. Clemson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 3 Clemson @ No. 2 Ohio State

Current Records: Clemson 13-0; Ohio State 13-0

The Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Clemson and OSU will compete for holiday cheer in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect 13-game season.

A well-balanced attack led the Tigers over the Virginia Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory three weeks ago. The Tigers put a hurting on Virginia to the tune of 62-17. Clemson can attribute much of their success to WR Tee Higgins, who caught nine passes for three TDs and 182 yards, and QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for four TDs and 302 passing yards on 22 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Lawrence's 59-yard TD bomb to WR Justyn Ross in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, OSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Wisconsin Badgers three weeks ago, winning 34-21. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 21-7 deficit.

Everything went the Tigers' way against the Buckeyes when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they made off with a 30 to nothing win. After that defeat in the Fiesta Bowl, this would be the Buckeyes' perfect chance for revenge.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 64

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.