Ohio State vs. Clemson odds, line: College Football Playoff picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

A spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be on the line when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Clemson Tigers collide on Saturday in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes (13-0) are making their third appearance in the playoff. In 2015, they won the inaugural College Football Playoff national title, and in 2017 they lost to Clemson in a semifinal. Meanwhile, the Tigers (13-0) are making their fifth straight appearance in the playoff and are the defending national champions.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are two-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Clemson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5.

Ohio State vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -2

Ohio State vs. Clemson over-under: 63.5 points

Ohio State vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -130, Buckeyes +108

CLEM: Tigers lead the nation in scoring defense (10.6 points per game)

OSU: Buckeyes lead the country in scoring offense (48.7 points per game)

The model knows that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing his best football of the season. Over the last six games, the sophomore has completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns. In the ACC Championship Game against Virginia, Lawrence completed 16-of-22 passes for 302 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns.

In addition, the model has factored in that Clemson is playing championship-caliber defense. The team leads the nation in scoring defense (10.6 points per game), total defense (244.7 yards per game) and passing defense (138.5 yards per game). The Tigers also rank third in the country in takeaways (28).

But just because the Tigers may have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Ohio State spread in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes have the nation's top defensive player in Chase Young. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound pass-rushing freak leads the nation with 16.5 sacks, or 1.5 per game. His 21 tackles for loss rank fourth. For his efforts this season, Young earned the Bednarik Award (top defensive player), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) and Ted Hendricks Award (top defensive end).

The model also knows that quarterback Justin Fields is having a standout year. The former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer has accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing and 10 rushing), the third-most in the country. Earlier this month, he finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

