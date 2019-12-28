Ohio State vs. Clemson odds, line: College Football Playoff picks, top predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers will attempt to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the second straight season and for the fourth time in five years when they take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Tigers (13-0) blew out Alabama, 44-16, in last year's title game. They also won the title in the 2017 season, beating Ohio State, 31-0, in that season's semifinal.

Clemson is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 bowl games. Meanwhile the Buckeyes (13-0) are making their third appearance in the playoff. In 2015 they won the inaugural CFP national title. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5.

Ohio State vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -2.5

Ohio State vs. Clemson over-under: 62.5 points

Ohio State vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -130, Buckeyes +108

CLEM: Tigers lead the nation in scoring defense (10.6 points per game)

OSU: Buckeyes lead the country in scoring offense (48.7 points per game)

The model knows that the Tigers have one of the best defensive players in the country in linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The track star and former safety leads the defense in tackles (93), sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (14.0), while also contributing seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. For his dominant season, Simmons was named an unanimous All-American, the sixth player to earn such honors in Clemson history.

The model also has taken into account that Travis Etienne is one of the best running backs in the country. The junior from Jennings, La., leads the country in yards per rush (8.24) and ranks eighth in rushing touchdowns (17) and 10th in rushing yards per game (115.4).

But just because the Tigers have some dynamic players does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Ohio State spread in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes have the nation's top defensive player in Chase Young. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound pass-rushing freak leads the nation with 16.5 sacks, or 1.5 per game. His 21 tackles for loss rank fourth. For his efforts this season, Young earned the Bednarik Award (top defensive player), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) and Ted Hendricks Award (top defensive end).

The model also knows that quarterback Justin Fields is having a standout year. The former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer has accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing and 10 rushing), the third-most in the country. Earlier this month, he finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

