Ohio State vs. Clemson: Watch Trevor Lawrence torch the defense for career-long TD run in Fiesta Bowl

One of the underappreciated parts of Trevor Lawrence's game is his legs. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is known as a passer, but he can also flat-out scoot. While Lawrence is not typically going to pull a Lamar Jackson and break off a juke or a long run, he is capable of keeping the ball on zone reads or picking up a first down on a scramble.

Against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal, though, he showed just what he can do when he's full steam ahead. Down 16-7 in the second quarter, Lawrence dropped back and then, seeing nothing but green in front of him, took off for a 67-yard touchdown. He even pulled a couple of sweet open-field moves on his way to the end zone.

Of note, the 67-yard run actually surpassed his single-game total on the ground for any individual game. Prior to Saturday's game, Lawrence's best rushing day came earlier this season in a win over South Carolina when he compiled 66 yards. He's been a big part of the run game against the Buckeyes, though, leading the team through one half with nine carries for 89 yards. Ohio State has keyed in on running back Travis Etienne, who has only amassed 28 yards, but it'll be interesting to see if Clemson utilizes him more in the second half.