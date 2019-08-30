Ohio State vs. FAU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 12-0 on Buckeyes games

The Ryan Day era at Ohio State begins on Saturday when the No. 5 Buckeyes host the Florida Atlantic Owls in the teams' season-opener. The 40-year-old Day, who went 3-0 as interim coach last season, was named the Buckeyes' head coach on Dec. 4 after Urban Meyer announced he would retire following the bowl game. Day takes over a program that returns 13 starters (nine on defense) from a team that went 13-1 last season. Ohio State will face an FAU squad that went 5-7 last year. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, and the Buckeyes are favored by 27.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. FAU picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine Projection Model. Over the last three seasons, he has nailed 134 of 252 college football picks against the spread. And he is on a stunning run in games involving Ohio State. Dating back two years, Oh is a perfect 12-0 picking Buckeyes games, and anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, Oh has crunched the numbers and generated a strong point-spread selection for Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic. It's available only at SportsLine.

Oh knows that star running back J.K. Dobbins is back for the Buckeyes. One of the top returning backs in the country, Dobbins is the only Ohio State running back to have 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and sophomore. He is an excellent receiver out of the backfield too, catching 48 passes for 398 yards in his career.

Oh also knows the Buckeyes have the most experienced defense in the Big Ten. Nine starters return on that side of the ball, including five seniors. Chase Young (10.5 sacks) anchors the defensive line, while Malik Harrison (81 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss) leads the linebacking corps. Senior safety Jordan Fuller, who tied for the team lead in tackles last season with Harrison, heads a secondary that is well-tested.

But just because the Buckeyes have the talent advantage does not guarantee they will cover the FAU vs. Ohio State spread.

Oh has factored in that Florida Atlantic will be facing a rebuilt Ohio State offensive line. The Buckeyes are replacing four starters on the line and seven on offense overall. The Owls' defensive tackle rotation of Kevin McCrary, William Davis and Marcel Southall has experience and could pose problems for the new Ohio State personnel.

Plus, Florida Atlantic linebacker Rashad Smith is a tackling machine. Though he's listed at just 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Smith has 185 tackles over the last two seasons. Quick, athletic and experienced, he sets the tone for a defense that has a new coordinator this season, Glenn Spencer.

Oh has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic spread you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the data scientist who's hit 12 straight Buckeyes picks.