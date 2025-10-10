The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will look to stay unbeaten when they take on the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. Ohio State is coming off a 42-3 win over Minnesota in Week 6, while Illinois downed Purdue 43-27. The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who are in a four-way tie for first place in the conference, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who are tied for fifth in the Big Ten, are 3-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., is at noon ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 68-30-4, including nine in a row. The Buckeyes are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Illinois vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Illinois. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Illinois:

Ohio State vs. Illinois spread Ohio State -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio State vs. Illinois over/under 50.5 points Ohio State vs. Illinois money line Ohio State -645, Illinois +466 Ohio State vs. Illinois picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Illinois streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin helps guide the Buckeyes' offense. In five games this season, he has completed 101 of 126 passes (80.2%) for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. In last week's win over Minnesota, he completed 23 of 27 passes (85.2%) for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for four touchdowns and one interception in a 70-0 win over Grambling State on Sept. 6.

Among his top targets in the passing game is sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. In five games, he has 35 receptions for 463 yards (13.2 average) and six touchdowns. In a 37-9 win over Ohio on Sept. 13, he caught nine passes for 153 yards (17.0 average) and one touchdown, as well as rushed for a 17-yard touchdown. In the win over Grambling State, he caught five passes for 119 yards and two scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Illinois can cover

Senior quarterback Luke Altmyer powers the Fighting Illini offense. In five games, he has completed 109 of 148 passes (73.6%) for 1,573 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. In last week's win at Purdue, he completed 19 of 22 passes for 390 yards and one touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Hank Beatty is Altmyer's top target. He has a team-high 32 receptions for 569 yards (17.8 average) and two touchdowns. In the win at Purdue, he caught five passes for 186 yards (37.2 average) and one touchdown. He had six catches for 81 yards (13.5 average) in a 34-32 win over USC on Sept. 27. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Ohio State vs. Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 49 combined points. It also says one side of the spread us the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Illinois spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.