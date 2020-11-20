Who's Playing

No. 9 Indiana @ No. 3 Ohio State

Current Records: Indiana 4-0; Ohio State 3-0

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 5-0 against the Indiana Hoosiers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. OSU's week off comes to an end as they meet up with IU at noon ET at Ohio Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The Buckeyes entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as they made off with a 49-27 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point OSU had established a 42-9 advantage. Their QB Justin Fields was on fire, passing for five TDs and 314 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, IU kept a clean sheet against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday and took the matchup 24 to nothing. That looming 24-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for IU yet this season. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Ty Fryfogle, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 200 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Michael Penix Jr.'s 65-yard TD bomb to Fryfogle in the second quarter.

The Hoosiers' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Tiawan Mullen snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 11:53 left to play in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes are now a perfect 3-0 while IU sits at 4-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OSU hasn't thrown an interception yet this season. But IU enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for seventh in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last six years.