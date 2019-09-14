Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds

No. 6 Ohio State and Indiana will both open their Big Ten schedules in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday. These are two schools who are quite familiar with one another as they've long shared the Big Ten Conference, and in recent years, have both belonged to the East Division.

And you know what? Indiana is probably pretty sick if seeing Ohio State. Saturday's meeting will be the 92nd time the Buckeyes and Hoosiers have met. If Indiana pulls off an incredible upset, it will be the Hoosiers' 13th win against the Buckeyes. Ohio State has dominated the series 74-12-5, and has not lost to Indiana since 1988. There was a tie in 1990, though, which must have felt like a win for Indiana.

As things stand, the Buckeyes have won 24 straight in the series. That's a lot of winning. And we want you to do a lot of winning, too. Click here for additional against-the-spread pick breakdowns of the top games in Week 3.

Storylines

Ohio State: If you were looking for a letdown from the Buckeyes in 2019 after losing Urban Meyer, Dwayne Haskins and a bunch of other parts of last year's team, you're still looking. Through two weeks, the Buckeyes have outscored opponents (FAU and Cincinnati) 87-21, including a 42-0 shutout of the Bearcats last week. Through those two games, Justin Fields has thrown for six touchdowns and rushed for three more. If you look at his passing stats so far, they're almost mirror images of what Haskins did through the first two games last season (though Haskins averaged nearly a full yard more per attempt). So, you know, the drop off hasn't happened. Oh, and the defense might be better this year than it was last year. In other words, we're looking at the Big Ten favorite here.

Indiana: As if Indiana's history with Ohio State wasn't bad enough, the Hoosiers enter this game having lost 39 straight games against teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The good news is that the last win against a top 10 team came against No. 9 Ohio State in 1987. As for this year's squad, after looking a bit shaky in a 34-24 win over Ball State to open the season, the Hoosiers cruised 52-0 against Eastern Illinois last week. A win in this game would not only be an upset, but it would be the first time Indiana started a season 3-0 in back-to-back years since the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, pick

It's really hard to pick against the Buckeyes right now. As we've seen, Ohio State is capable of surprising everybody with the random egg laid here and there, but I don't think this is the time and place. Looking up and down both rosters, it's hard to find a single spot where Indiana has an advantage on the Buckeyes, and that will show in the final score. Pick: Ohio State (-15.5)

