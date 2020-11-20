The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Indiana Hoosiers in a matchup of undefeated teams on Saturday afternoon. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, No. 3 Ohio State is off to a blazing start with an unblemished record. On Indiana's side, the No. 9 Hoosiers are one of the best stories in all of college football, navigating close-fought games on the way to a 4-0 record. As such, first place in the Big Ten East is on the line in this top-10 clash.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Columbus. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes as 20.5-point favorites at home, up a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 67 in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds. Before making any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Indiana. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Indiana vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -20.5

Ohio State vs. Indiana over-under: 67 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -1100, Indiana +700

OSU: The Buckeyes are 11-6 against the spread since the start of 2019

IND: The Hoosiers are 12-5 against the spread since the start of 2019

Latest Odds: Buckeyes -20.5 Bet Now

Why Ohio State can cover



Ohio State is one of the best offensive teams in the country, and that is evident with the team's statistical profile. The Buckeyes currently rank fourth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 46.3 points per game, and Ohio State ranks at or near the top of the Big Ten in several important categories. Ryan Day's team leads the conference in total offense, putting up 511.3 yards per game, and the Buckeyes rank second in passing offense (302.7 yards per game) and third in rushing offense (208.7 yards per game).

With Heisman Trophy candidate Fields at the helm, Ohio State is also elite on third down, converting 58.1 percent of its chances, and the Buckeyes are extremely difficult to stop. Defensively, Ohio State is also loaded with five-star talent, with the Buckeyes ranking in the top five of the Big Ten in allowing just 356.0 yards per game.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is a balanced team, with effective units on both sides of the ball so far in 2020. The Hoosiers are led by a potent defense, with Tom Allen's team showing the ability to slow down talented offenses. Indiana ranks in the top four of the Big Ten in allowing just 320.8 yards of total offense per game, and the Hoosiers are also No. 4 in passing defense, giving up just 209.8 yards per game through the air. Indiana is a top-five team in the conference in both completion percentage and yards per attempt allowed, with a Big Ten-leading 10 interceptions.

That will be critical against Ohio State, but Indiana is also strong against the run. The Hoosiers are No. 3 in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing only 111 yards per game, and they are No. 2 in yards per carry allowed (3.5). Overall, Indiana's scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game) will be tested by Ohio State, but the Hoosiers can provide resistance.

How to make Ohio State vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with neither team projected to have a 75-yard rusher. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Indiana spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.