Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 14-0 on Buckeyes games

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to continue their impressive start to the season when they open Big Ten play against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Buckeyes (2-0) are coming off a 42-0 rout over a Cincinnati team that was expected to contend for the American Athletic Conference title. So far this season, Ohio State has outscored opponents 87-21. New quarterback Justin Fields has completed 76.0 percent of his passes for 458 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards and three more scores. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (2-0) are coming off a 52-0 demolition of Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Ohio State vs. Indiana picks of your own, see the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Over the last three seasons, he has nailed 140 of 253 college football picks against the spread, including a flawless 6-0 this season. And he is on a stunning run in games involving Ohio State. Dating to September 2017, Oh is a perfect 14-0 picking Buckeyes games, including last week when Ohio State easily covered a 16.5-point spread in a 42-0 victory against Cincinnati.



Oh knows that through two games the Buckeyes' defense already looks much improved. Last year, the Buckeyes ranked 10th in the Big Ten and 72nd nationally in yards allowed per game (403.4). They also were seventh in the conference and 51st nationally in points allowed per game (25.5). So far this season, with new co-defensive coordinators Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison and nine starters back, Ohio State is 20th in the country in total defense (250.5) and 16th in scoring defense (10.5).

Oh also has taken into account that Fields has been impressive in his first two starts. The former five-star recruit who transferred from Georgia already ranks third in the country in points responsible for (27.0 per game) and eighth in passing efficiency (192.5). His ability to run and pass gives Ohio State a dimension it did not have last year when the pocket-passing Dwayne Haskins was at quarterback.

But just because the Buckeyes have looked impressive does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Indiana spread on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are coming off a prolific offensive performance against Eastern Illinois. Their 52 points were the most by Indiana since a 52-17 win against Georgia Southern on Sept. 23, 2017, and the 555 total yards were the most since the Hoosiers rolled up 567 against Rutgers on Nov. 5, 2016. Through two weeks, Indiana ranks eighth in the country in passing offense at 383.5 yards per game.

In addition, Indiana's defense has performed well under new coordinator Kane Wommack. The Hoosiers rank 18th in scoring defense (12.0 points per game) and 23rd in total defense (257 yards per game). They ranked 81st and 83rd in those categories, respectively, last year. On Saturday, Eastern Illinois gained just 116 total yards, the fewest allowed by an Indiana defense dating back to 1966.

