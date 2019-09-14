Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert who's 14-0 on Buckeyes games

The Indiana Hoosiers' attempt to knock off their first Top 10 team since 1987 may have to come without its starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr., who ranks third in the Big Ten in total offense (301.0 yards per game), is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. If he's unable to go, junior Peyton Ramsey, who is the program's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.4) and started all 12 games in 2018, would step in. The Hoosiers (2-0) have lost 39 straight games to Top 10 teams. Ohio State (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 6 in the country after two impressive wins. Kickoff is 12 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60. Before making any Ohio State vs. Indiana picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh has factored in that new co-coordinators Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison have Ohio State playing much better defensively than it did a year ago. After giving up just 273 yards and zero points to Cincinnati last week, the Buckeyes rank 20th in the country in total defense (250.5) and 16th in the country in scoring defense (10.5) through two games. Last season, they were 72nd in total defense (403.4) and 51st in scoring defense (25.5).

Oh also knows that the Buckeyes have a potential first team All-American in defensive end Chase Young. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge-rushing freak has three sacks in two games, which is tied for seventh nationally. Behind Young, Ohio State ranks sixth in the country in sacks per game, at 4.5.

But just because the Buckeyes have looked impressive does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Indiana spread on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are coming off a prolific offensive performance against Eastern Illinois. Their 52 points were the most by Indiana since a 52-17 win against Georgia Southern on Sept. 23, 2017, and the 555 total yards were the most since the Hoosiers rolled up 567 against Rutgers on Nov. 5, 2016. Through two weeks, Indiana ranks eighth in the country in passing offense at 383.5 yards per game.

In addition, Indiana's defense has performed well under new coordinator Kane Wommack. The Hoosiers rank 18th in scoring defense (12.0 points per game) and 23rd in total defense (257 yards per game). They ranked 81st and 83rd in those categories, respectively, last year. On Saturday, Eastern Illinois gained just 116 total yards, the fewest allowed by an Indiana defense dating back to 1966.

