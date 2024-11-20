The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0) will face their biggest challenge of the season when they travel to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) on Saturday afternoon. Indiana remained unbeaten with a 20-15 win over Michigan two weeks ago before having a bye last week. Ohio State extended its winning streak to four games with a 31-7 win at Northwestern last week, remaining behind Oregon atop the polls. This is the first time the Hoosiers have faced a ranked opponent this season, and Ohio State has won 21 straight meetings between these teams.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is 52 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 21-15 on all top-rated picks over the past eight weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Indiana-Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -12.5

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 52 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -498, Indiana +373

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State went through a rough patch when it lost to Oregon and barely beat Nebraska, but it has responded with three impressive outings in a row. The Buckeyes beat then-No. 3 Penn State on the road at the beginning of the month before crushing Purdue and Northwestern. Senior quarterback Will Howard completed 15 of 24 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats, while junior running back Quinshon Judkins had 76 rushing yards and two scores of his own.

The Buckeyes have the eighth-best scoring offense in college football at 37.8 points per game, and they are backed up by the best scoring defense in the country (10.3). They have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games, and they have won 21 straight games against Indiana. Ohio State is also riding a 12-game home winning streak and has proven it can cover big spreads. See which team to pick here.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has not finished with a better record than 8-5 in a season during its 21-game losing skid against Ohio State, so this year's team is clearly different. The Hoosiers have the third-best scoring offense (40.2) nationally and their defense is not far behind the Buckeyes, giving up 15 points per game. They are had an extra week to prepare for this game, while Ohio State had to play a unique game at Wrigley Field.

Senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke has 2,410 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, providing Indiana with valuable leadership. The Hoosiers also have a pair of running backs who have gone over 500 rushing yards in Justice Ellison (686) and Ty Son Lawton (508). While Ohio State has dominated the series, the Hoosiers have covered the spread in nine of their last 13 meetings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ohio State vs. Indiana picks

The model has simulated Indiana vs. Ohio State vs. 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.