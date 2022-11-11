After struggling in a win last week, the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes look to get their offense right when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a key Big Ten Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. It had been seven weeks since the last time the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) had been held to as few as 21 points. Ohio State's lowest point total during that stretch was 44 in a win two weeks ago at Penn State. The Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) have lost six in a row after a 3-0 start, which included a 23-20 win over Big Ten West-leading Illinois 23-20 in the season opener.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for noon ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 76-12-5, and has won the last 26 meetings. The Buckeyes are 40-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 59. Before making any Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -40

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 59 points

IU: The Hoosiers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game

OSU: The Buckeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four home games

Why Ohio State can cover

After being slowed at Northwestern last week, the Buckeyes look to crank up the offense once again, led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud. For the season, he has powered the Buckeyes by completing 169 of 249 passes (67.9%) for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has been picked off just four times, and has a rating of 185.8. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in four games, including a 21 of 26 performance (80.8 percent) for 361 yards and six touchdowns with one interception in the 49-20 win at Michigan State on Oct. 8.

One of Stroud's top targets has been sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison leads the team in receptions with 53 for 834 yards (15.7 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has four games with 100 or more receiving yards and two games with three touchdowns. In the win over Penn State on Oct. 29, Harrison caught a season-high 10 passes for 185 yards. He had seven catches for 131 yards (18.7 average) and three touchdowns against Michigan State.

Why Indiana can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Indiana vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Hoosiers have played Ohio State tough the last decade, including three games decided by one score. After missing last week's game due to injury, junior quarterback Connor Bazelak will make his return. For the season, he has completed 208 of 379 passes (54.9%) for 2,099 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has also rushed for one score.

His top target has been wide receiver Cam Camper, but the junior will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. One of those players who will need to step up is senior Emery Simmons, who is second on the team with 32 receptions for 335 yards (10.5 average) and one touchdown. His best game so far this season, was a six-catch and 99-yard performance against Maryland in a 38-33 loss on Oct. 15. He also caught six passes for 57 yards (9.5 average) and one touchdown in a 35-21 loss at Nebraska on Oct. 1.

