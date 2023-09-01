The 2023 Big Ten on CBS schedule kicks off Saturday when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Indiana Hoosiers in the season and conference opener for both sides. The Buckeyes are coming off a playoff appearance and are looking to find their next great quarterback after C.J. Stroud was picked No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indiana, meanwhile, went just 4-8 last year but hit the transfer portal hard to add reinforcements this season.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 59. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+ (expires 9/20/23). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year and a 7-day free trial when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Ohio State vs. Indiana and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -30

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 59 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -9231, Indiana +1937

OSU: 6-6-1 ATS last season

IND: 4-8 ATS last season

Ohio State vs. Indiana picks: See picks here



Ohio State vs. Indiana streaming: Paramount+

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have dominated the Hoosiers recently. Ohio State has outscored Indiana a combined 110-21 over the past two years. Outside of a few exceptions, that has been the general trend in this series, which Ohio State has a commanding 78-12-5 head-to-head lead in.

The Buckeyes will have to adjust to life without Stroud, but Ryan Day's offense has a chance to be as strong as ever if junior quarterback Kyle McCord is able to settle in. He has an absolutely stacked group of skill players around him, headlined by receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Indiana can cover

This is a big number for the Buckeyes to cover on the road. Even with their loaded roster last year, Ohio State never won by 30 or more points away from home. Indiana does have some history of sneaking up on the Buckeyes as well, keeping it within a score in 2020, 2015 and 2012.

Last year's starting quarterback Connor Bazelak hit the portal and the Hoosiers might turn to Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson, a former four-star recruit who they hope could be an upgrade. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 57 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.