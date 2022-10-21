The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) match up in a Big Ten contest on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State and Heisman Trophy hopeful C.J. Stroud roll into this game on a six-game winning streak, outlasting Michigan State 49-20 last week. On the flip side, Iowa is currently on a two-game skid. On Oct. 8, the Hawkeyes fell to Illinois 9-6. Iowa is 3-3 against the spread, while Ohio State is 3-2-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes as 30-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points is 50. Before making any Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Ohio State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Ohio State vs. Iowa:

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread: Buckeyes -29

Ohio State vs. Iowa over/under: 49 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa money line: Ohio State -15000, Iowa +2200

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four road games

OSU: Buckeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games overall

Ohio State vs. Iowa picks: See picks here



Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's offense is simply electric and explosive. This group is filled with dynamic playmakers and the stats back it up. Ohio State is first in the Big Ten in scoring (48.8), total offense (543.7), and passing yards per game (315.7). This unit is led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud is a natural leader with terrific instincts. He owns a strong throwing arm and the ability to place some extra zip on his throws. The California native gets the ball out quickly and is a threat to make plays with his legs. Stroud is completing 70% of his throws for 1,737 yards. He's currently tied for first in the nation in passing touchdowns (24). In his last game, Stroud went 21 of 26 for 361 yards and a season-high six passing touchdowns.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes trot out a dominant defense. They haven't allowed teams to produce any explosive plays with tremendous effort and discipline on the backend. Through six games, Iowa ranks second in the conference in scoring (9.8) and passing yards allowed (154) but fifth in total offense (264.7). Iowa has allowed 10 points or fewer in five of the six games played.

Sophomore defensive back Cooper Dejean has made an amazing impact on this group. Dejean is big (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) and an athletic player who isn't afraid of contact. The Iowa product has great awareness of his assignment and has a knack for finding the ball. He is third on the team in total tackles (37) and tied for first in pass deflections (5). Dejean is also tied for 10th in the nation in interceptions (3).

How to make Iowa vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.