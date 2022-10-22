The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeye lead the all-time series 46-15 but Iowa came out on top in the last meeting. In 2017, Iowa beat Ohio State 55-24. The Buckeyes will look to secure their seventh straight win in front of their home crowd.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus is set for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, up two points from the opening line. The over/under for total points is set at 50. Before locking in any Iowa vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Ohio State vs. Iowa:

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread: Ohio State -30

Ohio State vs. Iowa over/under: 50 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa money line: Ohio State -15000, Iowa +2200

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four road games

OSU: Buckeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games overall

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State owns an outstanding ground attack that compliments CJ Stroud and the passing game. The Buckeyes are able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage and it's been on full display. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (228). Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson has amazing vision, burst, and the cut-back ability to break a long run.

The Virginia native is currently seventh in the conference in rushing yards (436) with four touchdowns. He's rushed for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games. In his last contest, Henderson amassed 118 yards and a score. Freshman running back Dallan Hayden provides a different element to the backfield. Hayden quickly picks up yards due to his agility and patience. He has 52 carries for 250 yards and one touchdown. On Sept. 17, he logged 17 carries for a career-high 108 rushing yards.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes trot out a dominant defense. They haven't allowed teams to produce any explosive plays with tremendous effort and discipline on the backend. Through six games, Iowa ranks second in the conference in scoring (9.8) and passing yards allowed (154) but fifth in total offense (264.7). Iowa has allowed 10 points or fewer in five of the six games played.

Sophomore defensive back Cooper Dejean has made an amazing impact on this group. Dejean is big (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) and an athletic player who isn't afraid of contact. The Iowa product has great awareness of his assignment and has a knack for finding the ball. He is third on the team in total tackles (37) and tied for first in pass deflections (5). Dejean is also tied for 10th in the nation in interceptions (3).

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points.

