Ohio State vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 3 Ohio State (home) vs. Maryland (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 8-0; Maryland 3-6

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Ohio State and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Maryland is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Buckeyes ran circles around the Wisconsin Badgers two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (401 yards vs. 189 yards) paid off. Ohio State made easy work of Wisconsin and carried off a 38-7 win. RB J.K. Dobbins had a stellar game for the Buckeyes as he rushed for 163 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

Ohio State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Jack Coan and got past Wisconsin's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 29 yards. Leading the way was DE Chase Young and his four sacks.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Maryland last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-7 walloping at Michigan's hands. The Terrapins were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.

When the two teams last met in November of last year, the Buckeyes won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Terrapins 52-51. Will Ohio State repeat their success, or do the Terrapins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.75

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 43.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buckeyes, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 42-point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland in the last five years.