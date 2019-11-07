Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 105-69 run

Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes will try to continue their push toward the Big Ten Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff when they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) have not won a game by fewer than 24 points this season. On Tuesday, they were No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, while they sit at No. 3 in the AP Poll. Ohio State is 7-0 against the spread in its last seven conference games and 10-1 in the last 11 games overall. Meanwhile, the Terrapins (3-6, 1-5) have lost four straight. Kickoff is at noon ET. The Buckeyes are 44-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 65. Before making any Maryland vs. Ohio State picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Buckeyes have dominated both sides of the ball this season. The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 7.9 points per game. They also are third in the country in scoring offense, at 48.3 a game. Ohio State has been particularly dominant in the first half, outscoring opponents 241-31.

In addition, the model has factored in that Chase Young has been the most dominant defensive player in the country. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge-rushing freak leads the nation in sacks (13.5). He ranks second in tackles for loss per game (1.9) and forced fumbles per game (0.63). His 13.5 sacks are more than the totals of 28 FBS teams.



But just because the Buckeyes have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Maryland spread.

The Terrapins have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big Ten. Maryland ranks fifth in the conference in rushing offense, averaging 184.2 yards per game. Junior running back Javon Leake is a big reason for that success. He ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rushing (64.6 yards per game) and third in the conference in all-purpose yards (136.8) behind only Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

In addition, the Terrapins played well against a favored Ohio State team last season. In that game. Maryland lost 52-51 in overtime to the Buckeyes, who were favored by 13.5 points. Led by running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (298 rushing yards and two touchdowns), who is back this season, the Terrapins gashed Ohio State for 339 rushing yards.



