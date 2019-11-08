Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model on 105-69 run

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, but the Buckeyes will have to do so without arguably the nation's most dominant defensive player. Chase Young, the team's 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end who leads the country in sacks (13.5), will be held out of the game because of a potential undisclosed violation of NCAA rules. Even without Young, Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) is a mammoth favorite against Maryland (3-6, 1-5). The Buckeyes are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven conference games and 10-1 in the last 11 overall. Meanwhile, the Terrapins have lost four straight. Kickoff is at noon ET. The Buckeyes are 43.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Maryland picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.



Now, the model has dialed in on Ohio State vs. Maryland. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in 70 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. The former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer has accounted for 33 touchdowns (24 passing and nine rushing), the second most in the country. His 198 points responsible for is third in the nation, and he is No. 4 in the country in passing efficiency (207.4).

In addition, the model has factored in that Ohio State is playing elite defense. The Buckeyes lead the country in scoring defense (7.9 points) and rank No. 2 in total defense (224.3 yards). They will be facing a Maryland team that ranks 11th in the Big Ten in scoring offense during conference play (17.8 points) and has averaged just 14.8 over the last four games.

But just because the Buckeyes have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Maryland spread.

The Terrapins have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big Ten. Maryland ranks fifth in the conference in rushing offense, averaging 184.2 yards per game. Junior running back Javon Leake is a big reason for that success. He ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rushing (64.6 yards per game) and third in the conference in all-purpose yards (136.8) behind only Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

In addition, the Terrapins played well against a favored Ohio State team last season. In that game. Maryland lost 52-51 in overtime to the Buckeyes, who were favored by 13.5 points. Led by running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (298 rushing yards and two touchdowns), who is back this season, the Terrapins gashed Ohio State for 339 rushing yards.



So who wins Maryland vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Maryland vs. Ohio State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.