The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes look to record another sizable victory when they visit the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten battle on Saturday. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has won each of its 10 games by double digits, the only FBS team to accomplish such a feat this season. The Buckeyes had an easy time keeping the streak alive last week as they rolled to a 56-14 victory against Indiana. Maryland (6-4, 3-4) makes its third attempt to seven wins for the first time since 2014 after being outscored 53-10 in back-to-back losses at Wisconsin and Penn State.

Kickoff at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 27-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 62.5.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Buckeyes -27

Ohio State vs. Maryland over/under: 62.5 points

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Buckeyes -7000, Terrapins +1800

OSU: The Buckeyes are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games

MD: The Terrapins are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up loss

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have yet to lose to Maryland, going 7-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. Six of the victories have been by at least 21 points, including last year's 66-17 rout in which C.J. Stroud completed 24-of-33 pass attempts for 406 yards and five touchdowns. The junior quarterback had made at least five TD tosses this season, most recently doing so last week versus the Hoosiers, and is tied for first in the nation with 34 against only four interceptions.

Ohio State hopes to have its top two running backs available against the Terrapins. Junior Miyan Williams, who leads the team with 783 rushing yards and 13 touchdown runs, exited last week's game in the second quarter with an ankle injury after 147 yards and a score. Meanwhile, sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who ran for 102 yards and two TDs while also hauling in a scoring pass in last year's win against Maryland, has missed the last two contests with a foot ailment.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins' offense is led by Taulia Tagovailoa, who has completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 2,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. The junior quarterback is second in program history with 595 completions, 7,023 passing yards and 47 TD tosses and needs 56, 279 and three, respectively, to set the school record in those categories. Tagovailoa already owns the marks for most 300-yard performances (11), career completion percentage (67.8) and passing efficiency (147.3).

Nine different players have hauled in a touchdown pass for Maryland, with junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and sophomore tight end Corey Dyches sharing the lead with three apiece, while the team's ground attack is in the hands of a pair of freshmen. Roman Hemby tops the Terrapins with 815 yards and seven touchdowns while ranking third in the Big Ten with an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Antwain Littleton II, who has six TD runs, possesses a 5.3-yard average and has proven capable when given the chance as he gained 120 yards on 19 carries against Michigan State on Oct. 1.

