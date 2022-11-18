The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes attempt to remain perfect in the all-time series when they visit the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has won all seven of its previous meetings with Maryland, including three on the road. The Buckeyes returned to their high-scoring ways last week, posting a 56-14 victory against Indiana after being held to 21 points by Northwestern in their previous outing. Maryland (6-4, 3-4) is hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak after being shut out 30-0 at then-No. 14 Penn State last Saturday.

Kickoff at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Maryland and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Maryland vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Buckeyes -27.5

Ohio State vs. Maryland over/under: 63.5 points

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Buckeyes -10000, Terrapins +2000

OSU: The Buckeyes are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games

MD: The Terrapins are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up loss

Ohio State vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the nation on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth in total offense (501.9 yards) and seventh in total defense (271.5 yards allowed). They are second in scoring with an average of 46.8 points and have recorded at least 20 in an FBS-record 71 consecutive games. Since Ryan Day took over as head coach, the Buckeyes have scored 40 or more points 34 times in 48 contests.

Ohio State has averaged 59.4 points in its seven meetings with Maryland, scoring 52 or more six times. C.J. Stroud picked the Terrapins apart in last season's 66-17 triumph, completing 24-of-33 attempts for 406 yards and five touchdowns. The junior quarterback, who is considered one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy this year, is tied for first in the nation with 34 TD passes in 2022 and fourth in Big Ten history with 78 in 22 starts.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins' offense is led by Taulia Tagovailoa, who has completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 2,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. The junior quarterback is second in program history with 595 completions, 7,023 passing yards and 47 TD tosses and needs 56, 279 and three, respectively, to set the school record in those categories. Tagovailoa already owns the marks for most 300-yard performances (11), career completion percentage (67.8) and passing efficiency (147.3).

Nine different players have hauled in a touchdown pass for Maryland, with junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and sophomore tight end Corey Dyches sharing the lead with three apiece, while the team's ground attack is in the hands of a pair of freshmen. Roman Hemby tops the Terrapins with 815 yards and seven touchdowns while ranking third in the Big Ten with an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Antwain Littleton II, who has six TD runs, possesses a 5.3-yard average and has proven capable when given the chance as he gained 120 yards on 19 carries against Michigan State on Oct. 1.

How to make Maryland vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting a combined 62 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.