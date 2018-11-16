Ohio State vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

This is the fifth season in which No. 10 Ohio State and Maryland have shared a division within the Big Ten, but when it comes to the relationship between them, Ohio State has hoarded all of the success. They've only met four times in history, with the first meeting coming in 2014, and the Buckeyes have won all four of them.

The games haven't been close, either. The Buckeyes have outscored the Terrapins 225-69 over the last four seasons, never failing to score fewer than 49 points in any of the contests. In fact, Ohio State has scored 62 points in each of the last two games, allowing only 17 points at the same time.

It's been a one-sided affair so far, and this year the Buckeyes open as 17.5-point favorites in the game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes aren't in a position to be taking anybody for granted. While they were pretty comfortable with their first four wins of the season, ever since a 27-26 win over Penn State this team has found itself in tighter contests than most expected. In fact, the only blowout was Ohio State's loss to Purdue. So even if this is a Maryland team the Buckeyes should beat, they can't be worrying about next week's game against Michigan. Maryland is a team that needs one more win to attain bowl eligibility and it'll be doing its damnedest to get it against the Buckeyes.

Maryland: The Terps got off to a nice 4-2 start to the season, but have since lost three of four. Things seemed to be on the right track when they beat Illinois 63-33, but they've lost their two games since, including a close call on the road against Indiana last week. Saturday's game promises to be an emotional one since it's Senior Day and the final home game for a lot of players on this team, in a season which has been about a lot more than football.

Game prediction, picks

Ohio State's biggest game of the season is next week against Michigan, but I feel like this is the time for the Buckeyes to put up or shut up. If they don't take care of business against this Terrapins team and dominate, then they aren't going to have a chance against the Wolverines. I think that's what's going to happen, but I don't make this pick with a lot of confidence. How could anybody be confident about Ohio State right now? Pick: Ohio State -17.5

So which teams should you back in Week 12 of the college football season? And what playoff contender will get its title hopes crushed? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup , all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.