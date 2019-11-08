Ohio State vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

No. 1 Ohio State is flying high, undefeated at 8-0 and ranked at the top of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes have looked like the best team in the country for much of the season, and while the AP voters had them slotted behind Alabama and LSU, the selection committee rewarded that game-to-game consistency and dominance with their nod for the initial No. 1 spot.

Now the challenge is going to defending that spot on the inside of the top four. Some of the toughest tests of the season still await with No. 4 Penn State coming up on Nov. 23, the regular season finale at No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor and then the Big Ten Championship Game. But until then, Ohio State just needs to make sure it doesn't beat itself and get caught, starting with Saturday's home game against unranked Maryland.

Storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are a complete team, ranking in the top-10 nationally in total offense, scoring offense, total defense and scoring defense. But it's that defense, which has given up just two touchdowns over the last 12 quarters, that's started to take headlines here in the late stages of the season. The entire unit has raised its level of play after a staff shakeup that included the addition of Jeff Hafley from the NFL as co-defensive coordinator, but the star of the defense is arguably one of the five most dominant players in college football: defensive end Chase Young.

But the story around Young changed quickly on Friday morning when Ohio State announced he would not playing in this tilt against Maryland while the school looks into "an NCAA issue" from 2018. Young's absence won't be a game-changing aspect to Saturday's contest, but the looming potential that he might miss late-season contests against Penn State and Michigan will certainly be a talking point for fans in Ohio Stadium.

Maryland: It's been a tough go for the Terps in Year 1 of the Mike Locksley era. Things got off to a great start with back-to-back to wins against Howard and Syracuse, outscoring both foes by a combined score of 142-20. Since then Maryland has lost six of seven games, with the lone win coming against Rutgers more than a month ago. Ohio State is the third straight ranked opponent on the schedule for Maryland, and after 31-point and 42-point defeats to Michigan and Minnesota, respectively, the oddsmakers have them listed as nearly six-touchdown underdogs to the top team in the country.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

A 40-point spread in a divisional game is usually a principle underdog play, but Ohio State has proven to be so complete and dominant this season that it's broken the standard systems of predictions. It's a lot of points, sure, but I won't be caught taking Maryland and hoping the Terps will generate enough points to cover the spread because I'm not sure they are going to score more than one touchdown on this Buckeyes defense. Pick: Ohio State (-42.5)

