Ohio State vs. Maryland score: No Chase Young, no problem as No. 1 Buckeyes trounce Terps
The Buckeyes looked extra angry in the way they dismantled the Terps without Young on the field
Even without star defensive end Chase Young, No. 1 Ohio State was a massive favorite over Maryland -- 42.5 points at closing. And, as just about everyone with a pulse suspected, the Buckeyes didn't need Young's help to breeze past the Terps 73-14. In fact, they didn't even need Young, who is suspended pending a NCAA investigation, to get pressure on Maryland quarterbacks. Ohio State notched seven sacks among five different defenders.
The news isn't that Ohio State won, or even won big. Instead, one might have detected a bit of passion in the way the Buckeyes handled their business without their Heisman-contending defender.
Ohio State reached into its bag of tricks early by pulling off a perfectly-executed "onside" pooch kick that was recovered by receiver Chris Olave. That's the type of play you bust out in practice, and only call if you get the look you like. In this instance, Ohio State saw that Olave was practically uncovered down the sideline. The kick was on-point, and Olave was ready for it.
After piling on 42 first-half points, nearly covering the spread for the game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day made sure to call timeouts with under a minute remaining so that his team could have a chance to get the ball back one more time before halftime. (Though they took a knee with 26 seconds on the clock.)
With the game well in hand, quarterback Justin Fields was pulled at halftime after going 16-of-25 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He added another rushing touchdown to give him four on the day. Fields has scored at least four touchdowns now in seven of the Buckeyes' nine games this season.
If you're wondering what the Terps did to earn such a savage boat-racing, even by Ohio State's 2019 standards, consider that Young is from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. That's in the greater D.C. area, and basically in the University of Maryland's back yard. Ironically, Maryland actually lost a verbal commitment during the game from three-star offensive lineman Jordan White, who attends DeMatha Catholic.
Between Ohio State's bullying of Maryland and the Terps' bad recruiting news, it was a fascinating day for a lopsided football game.
Young is under indefinite suspension while the NCAA looks into a loan he received from a family friend that has since been repaid in full. The loan, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, was to help pay for Young's girlfriend to attend last season's Rose Bowl. Young could face up to a four-game suspension for the amount of money received, per ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, but the expectation is that Young could be back after two or three games pending appeal. That difference is significant, however, as Ohio State gets No. 4 Penn State on Nov. 23.
