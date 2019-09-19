Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 6 Ohio State (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 3-0-0; Miami (Ohio) 1-2-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio State. They will take on Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami (Ohio) likes a good challenge.

Ohio State might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They took their contest last week with ease, bagging a 51-10 victory over Indiana. No one put up better numbers for Ohio State than RB J.K. Dobbins, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 193 yards and 1 touchdown on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Tenn. Tech two weeks ago, Miami (Ohio) came back down to earth. Miami (Ohio) ended up on the wrong side of a painful 13-35 walloping at Cincinnati's hands. If the RedHawks were hoping to take revenge for the 21 to nothing loss against Cincinnati the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Ohio State's win lifted them to 3-0 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-2. The Buckeyes enter the game with 18 overall touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation. Less enviably, the RedHawks are third worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 267 on average. So the Miami (Ohio) squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 39 point favorite against the RedHawks.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.