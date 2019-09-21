Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Ohio State (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 3-0-0; Miami (Ohio) 1-2-0
What to Know
Ohio State will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami (Ohio) likes a good challenge.
The Buckeyes brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Indiana last week; they left with a three-game streak. Ohio State put a hurting on Indiana to the tune of 51-10. Ohio State's RB J.K. Dobbins was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 193 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, if Miami (Ohio) was riding high off their 48-17 takedown of Tenn. Tech two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The RedHawks suffered a grim 35-13 defeat to Cincinnati. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 35-13 by the third quarter.
Ohio State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes rank ninth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 18 on the season. Less enviably, the RedHawks are third worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 267 on average. So the Miami (Ohio) squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.50
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 38.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 39.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
