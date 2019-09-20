Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio) odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio) 10,000 times.
The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 against the spread following an impressive 51-10 win over Indiana last week where they covered the 17.5-point spread with room to spare. It's been a tough start for Miami (Ohio), meanwhile, as the RedHawks come into this matchup 1-2 straight-up with their only victory coming against FCS-level Tennessee Tech. The Buckeyes are favored by 38.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5. Before you make any Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio) 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Buckeyes are off to a strong 3-0 start in large part because of the impressive results from Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields. He's lived up the hype thus far, throwing for 657 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also added four touchdowns on the ground. He got a ton of help from running back J.K. Dobbins last week against Indiana as he rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
The RedHawks have struggled mightily on offense through three weeks. They're 89th in the nation in points per game (25) and 116th nationally in passing yardage per game (162.7). But they did manage to keep their opener against Iowa within 24 points, giving backers hope that they'll be able to keep this matchup within the 38.5-point spread.
So who wins Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
