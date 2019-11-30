Ohio State vs. Michigan odds: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from Buckeyes expert who's 16-2

The 13th-ranked Michigan Wolverines attempt to halt their seven-game losing streak against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes when they host for the 116th meeting on Saturday in a rivalry matchup simply known as The Game. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for noon ET. The Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) have a 58-51-6 advantage in the all-time series, but haven't beaten Ohio State since posting a 40-34 victory in 2011. Michigan, which has covered the spread in each of its last five contests, is coming off its seventh triumph in eight games -- a 39-14 win at Indiana last Saturday. The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are riding a 17-game winning streak after topping Penn State 28-17 last week to clinch their third consecutive East Division title. The Buckeyes are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 52.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds. Before locking in any Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine guru Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. He owns a 19-14 record against the spread in his last 33 college football picks. And he is on an amazing run in Ohio State games, hitting on 16 of his last 18 total picks involving the Buckeyes, including 14 of 16 against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Oh has locked in on Ohio State vs. Michigan from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several betting lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Buckeyes -9

Ohio State vs. Michigan over-under: 52.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Buckeyes -333, Wolverines +260

OSU: DE Chase Young has 20.5 sacks over his last 11 games

MU: QB Shea Patterson has 12 touchdown passes in last four games

Oh has considered that the Buckeyes are equally as lethal on both sides of the ball as they lead the nation in scoring offense (49.4 points) and scoring defense (10.5). Junior J.K. Dobbins ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State to move into third place on Ohio State's all-time rushing list -- 59 yards behind Ezekiel Elliott (3,961) for second. Dobbins (7.0) and Master Teague (6.5) make the Buckeyes the only team in the nation with two players averaging at least 6.5 yards per carry.

Young returned from a two-game absence due to an NCAA violation and dominated against the Nittany Lions, registering a career-high nine tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. The junior defensive end has collected 20.5 sacks during his last 11 games and ranks first in the country with a 1.83 average this year. Young has recorded a school-record 16.5 sacks this season while wide receiver K.J. Hill has made a catch in 45 consecutive contests.

Despite their incredible balance, the Buckeyes are not guaranteed to cover the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread on Saturday in The Game 2019.

The Wolverines' defense has been effective since the addition of coordinator Don Brown, allowing just one quarterback to throw for 300 yards in 50 games. Michigan has kept 40 of its opponents in that span under 200 yards passing and has made 43 interceptions while permitting 45 touchdowns through the air. The Wolverines has been solid in the red zone this year, shutting down the opposition a league-leading 66.7 percent of the time.

Nico Collins was the main beneficiary of Patterson's big performance last week, making six catches for a career-high 165 yards and three touchdowns. It was the junior receiver's third career multi-TD effort, and his 76-yard scoring reception was the Wolverines' longest play from scrimmage this season. Running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 635 yards this campaign, the third-highest amount by a freshman in Michigan history, and needs 114 on Saturday to pass Ricky Powers (748) for second place.

We can tell you Oh is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan vs. Ohio State? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Ohio State spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the expert who has hit on 16 of his last 18 picks involving the Buckeyes, and find out.