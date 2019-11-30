Ohio State vs. Michigan odds: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from Buckeyes expert who's 16-2

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes aim for their 18th consecutive victory when they visit No. 13 Michigan on Saturday for the 116th meeting between the Big Ten rivals. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for noon ET. Perhaps equally as important, Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is seeking its eighth straight win and 15th in 16 meetings with the Wolverines. The Buckeyes, who are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against teams with a winning record, moved ahead of LSU for the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after posting a 28-17 victory over Penn State last week. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) overcame an early deficit at Indiana in its last game to record a 39-14 win, its seventh in eight contests. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 49.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds. Before locking in any Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine guru Stephen Oh, given his incredible track record picking games involving the Buckeyes.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model.

Now, here are several betting lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Buckeyes -9.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan over-under: 49.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Buckeyes -334, Wolverines +263

OSU: DE Chase Young has 20.5 sacks over his last 11 games

MU: QB Shea Patterson has 12 touchdown passes in last four games

Oh has considered that the Buckeyes are equally as lethal on both sides of the ball as they lead the nation in scoring offense (49.4 points) and scoring defense (10.5). Junior J.K. Dobbins ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State to move into third place on Ohio State's all-time rushing list -- 59 yards behind Ezekiel Elliott (3,961) for second. Dobbins (7.0) and Master Teague (6.5) make the Buckeyes the only team in the nation with two players averaging at least 6.5 yards per carry.

Young returned from a two-game absence due to an NCAA violation and dominated against the Nittany Lions, registering a career-high nine tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. The junior defensive end has collected 20.5 sacks during his last 11 games and ranks first in the country with a 1.83 average this year. Young has recorded a school-record 16.5 sacks this season while wide receiver K.J. Hill has made a catch in 45 consecutive contests.

Despite their incredible balance, the Buckeyes are not guaranteed to cover the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread on Saturday in The Game 2019.

That's because the Wolverines have been tightening up defensively. Michigan has surrendered only 13 touchdowns while forcing 14 turnovers in its last eight contests. The Wolverines also have prevented opponents from big gains on the ground, as they have allowed just one run of 20 or more yards over their last 32 quarters.

Patterson threw a career high-tying five touchdown passes last week, becoming the first quarterback in school history with four or more scoring tosses in back-to-back games. The senior signal-caller also completed three passes of at least 40 yards against Indiana after entering the contest with only six all season. Michigan has amassed over 400 total yards in five of its last six games while scoring 38 or more points in four consecutive contests.

Oh is leaning under

Who wins Michigan vs. Ohio State? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Ohio State spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the expert who has hit on 16 of his last 18 picks involving the Buckeyes, and find out.