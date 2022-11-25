The Big Ten East Division title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game are on the line on Saturday when the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines battle the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a rivalry matchup simply referred to as The Game. The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0), who are 3-0 on the road this season, are an impressive 536-216-18 all-time in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0), who are 7-0 at home in 2022, have dominated their opposition, winning all of their games by no fewer than 11 points. This will be the 12th time the teams have met with both ranked in the Associated Press Top 5, the most of any rivalry. Ohio State leads these games in wins 7-3-1.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for noon ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 59-52-2, although Ohio State holds a 28-27-2 edge in games played at Columbus. The Buckeyes are 8-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 56.

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -8

Michigan vs. Ohio State over-under: 56 points

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan +250, Ohio State -320

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has completed 204 of 307 passes (66.4%) for 2,991 yards and 35 touchdowns. He has been picked off just four times and has a rating of 183.3. He has thrown for over 300 yards four times and has passed for four or more touchdowns in six games. His best game was a 21 of 26 performance (80.8%) for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 win at Michigan State.

His top target has been sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He leads the team with 65 receptions for 1,037 yards (16 average) and 11 touchdowns. He had three touchdown receptions in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State, and has 14 TD catches in his last 12 games. He is the eighth player in school history with 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Why Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Wolverines are led by sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has been dominant this season, completing 165 of 247 passes (66.8%) for 1,952 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions for a rating of 150.3. He has also rushed 49 times for 213 yards (4.3 average) and three touchdowns. His best game was a 28 of 36 performance (77.8%) for 304 yards and three touchdowns and one interception in a 31-10 win at Indiana on Oct. 8.

Also powering the Wolverines is junior running back Blake Corum, who has carried 245 times for 1,457 yards (5.9 average) and 18 touchdowns. Corum also has 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 average) and one TD. He has rushed for 100 yards or more in each of the last eight games. In a 34-27 win over Maryland on Sept. 24, he carried 30 times for 243 yards (8.1 average) and two touchdowns. Corum, however, is questionable with a knee injury.

