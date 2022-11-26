The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are seeking a sixth Big Ten Conference Championship Game appearance when they take on the defending Big Ten East Division champion and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in The Game on Saturday. The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) have not lost a Big Ten game at Ohio Stadium since the 2015 season, and have won 29 consecutive conference home games. The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0), who look to snap a nine-game losing streak in Columbus, last won at Ohio Stadium in 2000, a 38-26 triumph to capture the conference championship. This will be the 25th time that Michigan and Ohio State meet in a top-10 matchup. The Buckeyes hold a 12-10-2 edge in those games.

The game from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, kicks off at noon ET. Ohio State is averaging 46.5 points per game this season, tied for best in the nation with Tennessee, while Michigan averages 39.4, ninth-best. The Buckeyes are favored by 8 points in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -8

Michigan vs. Ohio State over-under: 56 points

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan +250, Ohio State -320

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have a three-pronged rushing attack, led by junior running back Miyan Williams, who leads the team with 117 carries for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is fifth nationally in yards per carry at 6.7 among backs with 60 or more attempts. Williams missed last week's game with a lower leg injury but is expected back to face the Wolverines. His best game was a 21-carry, 189-yard and five-touchdown performance against Rutgers on Oct. 1.

Sophomore Treveyon Henderson and freshman Dallan Hayden also solidify the running back position. Henderson has carried 107 times for 571 yards (5.3 average) and six touchdowns, including two against Penn State and two against Arkansas State. He also has a pair of 100-plus rushing performances, including a 21-carry, 121-yard effort against Wisconsin. Hayden has 100 carries for 503 yards and five scores, including a 27-carry, 146-yard and three-touchdown game last week at Maryland.

Why Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Wolverines are led by sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has been dominant this season, completing 165 of 247 passes (66.8%) for 1,952 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions for a rating of 150.3. He has also rushed 49 times for 213 yards (4.3 average) and three touchdowns. His best game was a 28 of 36 performance (77.8%) for 304 yards and three touchdowns and one interception in a 31-10 win at Indiana on Oct. 8.

Also powering the Wolverines is junior running back Blake Corum, who has carried 245 times for 1,457 yards (5.9 average) and 18 touchdowns. Corum also has 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 average) and one TD. He has rushed for 100 yards or more in each of the last eight games. In a 34-27 win over Maryland on Sept. 24, he carried 30 times for 243 yards (8.1 average) and two touchdowns. Corum, however, is questionable with a knee injury.

