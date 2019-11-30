Ohio State vs. Michigan score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry showdown
There are few rivalries in sports as storied as the one between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan. These two schools have basically built identities around hating one another. They refuse to even acknowledge each other by name. When they square off Saturday, it will be the 115th time they've met on the football field in a series that has helped define so much of what Big Ten football is about.
Ohio State has been on the winning end far more often as of late. The Buckeyes enter this game having won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 in the series. Still, despite the recent dominance, Michigan holds the 58-50-6 edge all time. Of course, while all that history is fun, there's a lot on the line in this meeting. Ohio State has wrapped up the Big Ten East, but a loss here could put a potential College Football Playoff berth in jeopardy. For Michigan, a win not only ends a losing streak and gives Jim Harbaugh his first win over Ohio State, but it could ruin OSU's hopes and dreams.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State at Michigan. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
