Ohio State vs. Michigan score, takeaways: No. 10 Buckeyes rout No. 4 Wolverines to win Big Ten East
Ohio State maintained its rivalry domination and ended Michigan's College Football Playoff hopes
Ohio State was apparently saving its best for last. The No. 10 Buckeyes put No. 4 Michigan's Big Ten title -- and College Football Playoff -- hopes to rest on Saturday, thrashing the Wolverines 62-39. It's the seventh straight win for Ohio State over its rival, the longest winning streak it's ever held in the history of "The Game," which has been played since 1897 (technically Ohio State won seven straight from 2004 to 2010, but the 2010 game has since been vacated by the NCAA).
Ohio State entered as the team having the lesser season, even if it had the same record as Michigan. OSU suffered an embarrassing 49-20 loss to Purdue and had spent all year being dogged by miscues on defense. But maybe it was all an act to lure Michigan into a false sense of security because the Buckeyes team that showed up Saturday was the one everyone had been waiting to see all season. It was the Ohio State many expected to compete for a College Football Playoff berth.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins led the way for the Ohio State offense, throwing for 318 yards and five touchdowns. Haskins also helped out with his legs, rushing for 34 yards. His five TD passes on the day set a new single-season record in the Big Ten for touchdown passes, giving Haskins 41 on the season. That broke Drew Brees' record of 39 set at Purdue back in 1998.
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave had a big day as well. He only caught two passes for 48 yards but made the most of them, hauling both in for touchdowns. Olave also blocked a punt in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown to give Ohio State a 34-19 lead that would never be relinquished.
Ohio State will now move on to face No. 19 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Should it win that game, OSU could still find itself playing for the College Football Playoff.
