A spot in the Big Ten title game is on the line when No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State in The Game on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines (11-0) are going to be without head coach Jim Harbaugh as he serves the last of a three-game suspension. They have won a pair of close games without him, beating then-No. 10 Penn State and Maryland. Ohio State (11-0) has won four straight games by at least two touchdowns, including a 37-3 win over Minnesota last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 3-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 46.5. Before locking in any Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -3

Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 46.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -167, Ohio State +141



MICH: The Wolverines are 5-5-1 against the spread in 2023.

OSU: The Buckeyes are 6-2-2 against the spread in 2023.

Ohio State vs. Michigan live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Ohio State has struggled as an underdog in recent years, going 1-3 straight up and 2-2 against the spread in its last four games in that role since 2019. The Buckeyes are traveling to one of the most difficult atmospheres in the country, as Michigan is riding a 21-game home winning streak. The Wolverines have been profitable in those games, covering the spread at an 11-8-2 clip with an average margin of victory of 28 points per game.

They have become accustomed to playing without Harbaugh on the sidelines, so that should not be an issue on Saturday. The Wolverines rank first nationally in total defense and scoring defense, giving up just 7.2 points per game at home. Their offense has scored at least 30 points in six home victories, and they cruised to a 45-23 win at Ohio State last year.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is one of the deepest and most talented teams in the country. Like Michigan, the Buckeyes are outstanding on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Ohio State ranks No. 2 in the country in points allowed per game (9.3), and leads college football in passing defense, allowing 144.4 yards per game.

Offensively, Ohio State is paced by quarterback Kyle McCord (2,899 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions), running back TreVeyon Henderson (794 yards, 10 TDs), and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (62 catches, 1,093 yards, 13 touchdowns). The Buckeyes average 33.6 points per game, and lead the Big Ten with 283.7 passing yards per game on average.

How to make Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 70-28-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.