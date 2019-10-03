Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Ohio State (home) vs. No. 25 Michigan State (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 5-0-0; Michigan State 4-1-0
What to Know
Ohio State is 3-1 against Michigan State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Ohio State and Michigan State will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Buckeyes 8.6, Michigan State 15), so any points scored will be well earned.
Ohio State might be getting used to good results now that the squad has five wins in a row. They took their game last week with ease, bagging a 48-7 win over Nebraska. QB Justin Fields had a stellar game for Ohio State as he threw three TDs and picked up 72 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, the Spartans won the last time they faced Indiana, and things went their way last week, too. The Spartans took their contest against Indiana 40-31. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.
Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 5-0 and the Spartans to 4-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buckeyes enter the matchup with 24 sacks, good for second best in the nation. As for the Spartans, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 55.80. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 20-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Ohio State have won three out of their last four games against Michigan State.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Ohio State 26 vs. Michigan State 6
- Nov 11, 2017 - Ohio State 48 vs. Michigan State 3
- Nov 19, 2016 - Ohio State 17 vs. Michigan State 16
- Nov 21, 2015 - Michigan State 17 vs. Ohio State 14
-
