The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to stay on track to make the College Football Playoff when they take on the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The Buckeyes (4-0) enter the game off another off week as their game at Illinois on Saturday was canceled because of a rise in COVID-19 cases within the Ohio State program. Earlier in November the Buckeyes' game at Maryland was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns within the Terrapins' program. Meanwhile the Spartans (2-3) are coming off their best performance of the season, a 29-20 victory over No. 11 Northwestern.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Spartans is set for noon ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Buckeyes as 24-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State spread: Buckeyes -24

Ohio State vs. Michigan State over-under: 59.5 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan State money line: Buckeyes -2000, Spartans +1000

OSU: QB Justin Fields leads the country in completion percentage (79.6)

MSU: LB Antjuan Simmons ranks second in the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.6)

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has one of the best players in the country in Fields. The junior from Kennesaw, Ga., leads the country in completion percentage (79.6) and ranks second in points responsible for per game (24.0). He also is fourth in passing efficiency (202.1).

In addition, the Buckeyes have been highly successful on the road for much of the last decade. Since the start of the 2012 season, Ohio State has a 35-3 record in true road games. Its 92.1 road winning percentage leads the country, and the average margin of victory in those games has been 18.4 points.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is coming off its best defensive performance of the season. In the upset over Northwestern, the Spartans gave up a season-low 20 points while forcing a season-high four turnovers and making a season-high four sacks. The defense also held the Wildcats to 285 total yards, 3.5 yards per play, 63 rushing yards and a completion percentage of 50.0.

In addition, linebacker Antjuan Simmons is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker. The senior from Ann Arbor, Mich., leads the team with 53 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss and has one sack and a fumble recovery. He ranks second in the Big Ten, averaging 10.6 tackles per game. Last week he made a game-high 13 tackles, including two for a loss, and one sack and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

