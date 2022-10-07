The Michigan State Spartans will try to pull off a monster upset when they host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State opened the season with consecutive wins, but the Spartans are on a three-game losing streak following a 27-13 loss at Maryland last week. Ohio State, meanwhile, has won all five of its games by double digits, including a 39-point win over Rutgers in Week 5.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 27 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 65. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread: Michigan State +27

Michigan State vs. Ohio State over/under: 65 points

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is not going to be overvalued in the betting market after losing three consecutive games by double digits. The Spartans have not been this large of underdogs since 1998, when they picked up a win over the top-ranked Buckeyes on the road. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw for a career-low 154 yards against Rutgers last week, and he has thrown two interceptions in his last two games.

Stroud would need to play a near-perfect game if the Buckeyes want to cover a spread this large on Saturday. However, Ohio State is dealing with multiple key injuries and is playing on the road for the first time this season, making this a difficult scheduling spot. Michigan State has won outright in eight of its last nine home games, making the 27-point spread look disrespectful.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has the advantage in every facet of this matchup, particularly with its offense. The Buckeyes have the top scoring offense in the country, averaging 48.8 points per game. Stroud is coming off his worst performance of the season, yet the offense still scored 49 points in the blowout win over Rutgers.

He is facing a Michigan State pass defense that ranks 115 of 131 FBS schools, allowing 275 yards per game. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to return after missing last week's game with an injury, while star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring) also has a chance to play for the first time since mid-September. Ohio State has won eight consecutive games at Michigan State and picked up a 56-7 win over the then-No. 7 ranked Spartans at home last season.

