Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert who's 16-0

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to continue their impressive first half of the season when they host the No. 25 Michigan State Spartans in a key Big Ten showdown at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) are coming off a 48-7 destruction of Nebraska in which they dominated from the opening kick. So far this season they've outscored opponents, 262-43. Ohio State faces its first ranked opponent of the season in the Spartans (4-1, 2-0), who have won back-to-back Big Ten games over Northwestern and Indiana after dropping a heartbreaker to Arizona State on Sept. 14. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 20-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before making any Ohio State vs. Michigan State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Over the last three seasons, he has nailed 147 of 264 college football picks against the spread, including an 13-4 record this season.

And he is on an amazing run in games involving Ohio State. Dating to September 2017, Oh is a perfect 16-0 picking Buckeyes games, including last week when he correctly picked Ohio State to cover a 17.5-point spread in a 48-7 blowout of Nebraska. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, he has crunched the numbers and generated another strong against the spread pick for Ohio State vs. Michigan State. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

Oh has factored in that new co-coordinators Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison have Ohio State playing elite defense. After giving up just 231 yards and seven points to Nebraska last week, the Buckeyes rank No. 2 in the country in total defense (223.8 yards per game) and No. 4 in scoring defense (8.6 points per game). They will be facing a Michigan State team that did not score a touchdown against Ohio State in either of the previous two meetings.

Oh also knows that the Buckeyes have a potential first team All-American and first round NFL Draft pick in defensive end Chase Young. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge-rushing freak leads the country in sacks, with eight. Behind Young, Ohio State ranks second in the country in sacks per game (4.8).

But just because the Buckeyes have been dominant this season does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Michigan State spread on Saturday.

That's because the Spartans have the defense to slow down the Buckeyes. Michigan State is allowing just 55.8 rushing yards per game, the fourth-best mark in the country. The Spartans also are giving up just 253.8 total yards per game, which ranks seventh.

In addition, coach Mark Dantonio is 2-2 against the Buckeyes in Columbus during his tenure as the Spartans coach and has won two of the last three meetings in the Horseshoe. Since 2011, Michigan State has three wins over Ohio State, the most of any team in the Big Ten.

Oh has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Ohio State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the data scientist who's on an amazing 16-0 run on picks involving the Buckeyes.