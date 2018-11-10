Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, line, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Though Michigan stands as the bigger rivalry for both schools, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State have plenty of tension themselves. And the truth is that recent games between these two Big Ten programs have had a far greater impact on the conference for most of the past decade. After all, these teams met in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title back in 2013. Since 2014, when they were united in the same division, their annual meeting has helped decide the conference. Ohio State won the 2014 and 2017 games -- and the Big Ten East both seasons. In 2015, it was Michigan State that emerged victorious and went on to win the division.

Since the 2010 season, when Michigan State first emerged as a contender in the Big Ten, these games have had a significant impact on the entire conference more times than not. This season, we're promised more of the same because even if Michigan State has a slim chance at winning the Big Ten, it could still put an end to Ohio State's playoff hopes. As for Ohio State, it would be a lot harder to win the Big Ten if it loses against the Spartans, and it simply must win out and win the conference if it hopes to have a prayer of making the College Football Playoff.

Another year, another meaningful game between Ohio State and Michigan State. Let's take a look and see what's on tap Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Ohio State: Following a 49-20 loss to Purdue a few weeks ago, it seemed like the entire country wrote the Buckeyes off. They went from being undefeated and a favorite in the Big Ten to an afterthought. After struggling to beat Nebraska at home last week, that perception hasn't been shaken. But this is still a dangerous team. This is still an Ohio State team that boasts the best collection of talent in the Big Ten, and has the capability to make a playoff run; it just needs to tighten up on defense and find its identity. If it can't, odds are it won't be leaving East Lansing with a win.

Michigan State: It has been an odd season for the Spartans. They're currently 6-3 and ranked at No. 18 in the CFP Rankings. While its defense continues to lead the way, the offense has struggled mightily in 2018. That's why we've seen this team lose games it should have won against Arizona State and Northwestern. That's why it never had a chance against Michigan. Yet, despite these shortcomings, it's also gone on the road and beaten Penn State. It's held the Purdue team that put up 49 points on Ohio State to 13. It's a team that's as capable of losing to anybody as it is of beating anybody, and you never know which team will show up until that opening kickoff is in the air. So which team will we see against Ohio State?

Game prediction, picks

You might think Ohio State shouldn't be favored on the road against this Michigan State team, but what if I told you that Ohio State hasn't lost to Michigan State in East Lansing since 1999? That's right, the Buckeyes have won six straight at Spartan Stadium. And while this is an Ohio State team that has plenty of concerns on defense, unlike Purdue and Nebraska, I don't believe Michigan State has an offense capable of exploiting them. I don't know if this is a "get right" game for the Buckeyes, but I do believe it's a spread they'll cover. Pick: Ohio State -3.5

