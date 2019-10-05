Ohio State vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

The Big Ten held its first conference championship game in 2011. Ever since, there have been 16 teams that have played for the title in Indianapolis. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan State have been responsible for seven of those appearances. Since the Big Ten realigned into East and West divisions, the Buckeyes and Spartans have represented the East in four of the five Big Ten title games. They also happen to be the only two Big Ten teams to reach the College Football Playoff.

In other words, while decades of dominance by Ohio State and Michigan often had the Big Ten referred to as "The Big Two and The Little Eight" for decades, in this current decade, Michigan State's had a larger claim to the Big Two than Michigan. Ohio State's been on the winning end more often as of late, winning three straight in the series. Can the Spartans put an end to that win streak, or will the Buckeyes continue their dominant performance in 2019?

