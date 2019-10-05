Ohio State vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 25 Michigan State in a Big Ten showdown
The Big Ten held its first conference championship game in 2011. Ever since, there have been 16 teams that have played for the title in Indianapolis. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan State have been responsible for seven of those appearances. Since the Big Ten realigned into East and West divisions, the Buckeyes and Spartans have represented the East in four of the five Big Ten title games. They also happen to be the only two Big Ten teams to reach the College Football Playoff.
In other words, while decades of dominance by Ohio State and Michigan often had the Big Ten referred to as "The Big Two and The Little Eight" for decades, in this current decade, Michigan State's had a larger claim to the Big Two than Michigan. Ohio State's been on the winning end more often as of late, winning three straight in the series. Can the Spartans put an end to that win streak, or will the Buckeyes continue their dominant performance in 2019?
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State vs. Michigan State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Texas, Oklahoma set up Red River battle
It was a 'don't get caught slipping' type of weekend for the Big 12's preseason title game...
-
Week 6 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
Washington vs Stanford odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Washington vs. Stanford game 10,000...
-
Bryant suffers left leg injury
Bryant was grabbing at his knee after being tackled low in the first half of Saturday's game
-
Ohio St v. Michigan St pick, live stream
Justin Fields and the Buckeyes offense will face its toughest defense yet against the Spartans
-
Florida vs. Auburn score, updates
Dan Mullen improved to 5-1 against ranked opponents in his second season leading Florida
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game