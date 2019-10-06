Ohio State vs. Michigan State score, takeaways: No. 4 Buckeyes continue dominance in win over No. 25 Spartans

No. 4 Ohio State kept its perfect season rolling on Saturday night in Columbus, defeating No. 25 Michigan State 34-10 on Saturday night in Columbus. The win improved Ohio State's record to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Big Ten. It was also the sixth consecutive game the Buckeyes won by at least 20 points (they've won eight of nine by at least 20 points going back to last season).

It was another complete effort by the Buckeyes as the offense picked up 529 yards while the defense held Michigan State to 285 yards. After a slow start in the first quarter, Ohio State turned it up in the second quarter with three touchdowns, the first of which was a 60-yard pass from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor. That score was followed by a 21-yard strike to Luke Farrell, and J.K. Dobbins finished the first-half scoring with a 67-yard touchdown run.

Michigan State had a chance in this game early, but turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the night, negating an impressive start from its defense. Brian Lewerke played well for the most part, but he was under pressure most of the night as Ohio State finished with four sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Ohio State will have a bye next week before a Friday night road game against Northwestern, while the Spartans have no time to feel sorry for themselves. Next week brings another monster road game against No. 8 Wisconsin.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday night's game.

1. Ohio State is the best team in the Big Ten. I don't mean any disrespect to Penn State when I say that, either. Penn State is pretty good, too, but there's just something about this Ohio State that words don't do justice. You need to see it with your eyes to notice it. I don't know if it's just the way the team carries itself, or if it's how every player on the team seems a step quicker, or a touch stronger than the person across from them, but this Buckeyes team is special. I would say it's the best Ohio State team I've seen since 2014 when the Buckeyes won the national title.

Not only are the Buckeyes 6-0 after beating Michigan State on Saturday night, but they're 6-0 and winning by an average of 40.5 per game. That includes a 42-0 win over a Cincinnati team that beat UCF on Friday night and will likely be ranked when the polls come out on Sunday. It also includes two 41-point wins on the road against Big Ten opponents (Indiana, Nebraska). There are teams out there with "better" resume wins, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a team that has looked better from start to finish than the Buckeyes in 2019. The list is Alabama, LSU ... and that's about it. It won't be ranked No. 1 when the polls come out on Sunday, but it deserves more than just a few first-place votes.

2. J.K. Dobbins is one of the more under-appreciated players in the country. Justin Fields gets so much attention, and for good reason. But Dobbins is a stud that deserves more recognition than he receives. Dobbins entered the weekend second in the country in rushing yards, and he added 172 rushing yards to that total on Saturday night while averaging 7.2 yards per carry. His 67-yard rushing touchdown in the first half felt like an early nail in the coffin, even if it wasn't the final one.

Dobbins did all of this against a Michigan State defense that entered Saturday night allowing only 55.8 yards rushing per game and 1.86 yards per carry. It's the kind of performance that would have vaulted him to the top of the Heisman conversation 20 years ago, but in this day and age, he's treated like a complementary player. He shouldn't be.

3. Michigan State's biggest problem remains its offensive line. The Spartans came into this game with an offensive line ranked 84th in the country in Football Outsiders' Line Yards metric, and it lived up to that poor billing on Saturday night. It wasn't just the four sacks the Spartans allowed or the nine tackles for loss. It was the team's absolute inability to get anything going on the ground. This is not a new theme for the Spartans. They've had trouble running the ball for the last few years, and came into Saturday night's game averaging only 3.95 yards per carry. That ranked eighth in the Big Ten and 86th nationally. Most of the damage that's been done came against Western Michigan, but Ohio State negated a lot of it on Saturday.

Not accounting for yards lost via sack, the Spartans were able to rush for 92 yards on 23 carries, or 4 yards per carry. Including sacks, it was much worse, as they averaged only 2.5 yards per carry. That's just not good enough. If Michigan State can't solve its run game, it will continue to be a team that can compete with most of the Big Ten, but not the conference's top tier.

