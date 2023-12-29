The Friday night bowl game slate features the first New Year's Six showdown of the postseason as No. 7 Ohio State meets No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Buckeyes have dominated the all-time series 10-1-1 -- with the last meeting taking place in 1998. This time, however, they're facing a Missouri team coming off its best regular season since 2014. The Tigers should be plenty motivated for its their first-ever appearance in a New Year's Six game.

Though the Buckeyes missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff by virtue of their loss to rival Michigan in the regular-season finale, their appearance in the Cotton Bowl still marks a historic achievement. Ohio State is the only program to appear in a New Year's Six bowl in all 10 seasons during of the four-team College Football Playoff era.

But Ohio State will be dealing with significant changes to its offense after starting quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse following the end of the regular season. Heisman finalist receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s status is also in question as the junior weighs heavy interest from the NFL. The Buckeyes' second-leading rusher, Chip Trayanum, also hit the portal and is headed to Kentucky.

Nonetheless, Ohio State still enters with ample talent, even if some of it is unproven.

Ohio State vs. Missouri: Need to know

Historic start: Devin Brown will be the first quarterback in program history to make his first start in a bowl game. The sophomore was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He appeared in five games while backing up McCord this season. His most substantive action came in a Week 2 blowout of Youngstown State when he completed 7 of 13 passes and ran six times. In some respects, this game could be considered an audition for Brown as Ohio State coach Ryan Day evaluates the future of the quarterback position heading into the offseason.

Young receiver could shine: Harrison enjoyed a breakout performance in the Rose Bowl two seasons ago with three touchdown catches after a quiet freshman season. It foreshadowed the big things that were in store for Harrison. Now, another young receiver could use the bowl stage to pop for the Buckeyes entering the 2024 season. The prime candidate is Carnell Tate, who caught 17 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown in the regular season. The former five-star prospect ranked as the No. 3 receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and has flashed his potential when given opportunities this season. With No. 3 wide receiver Julian Fleming in the transfer portal and Harrison's status in question, Tate could use the Cotton Bowl to announce his arrival on the national stage.

Mizzou's elite trio: Missouri's offense found its footing this season behind the elite trio of quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader and receiver Luther Burden. Cook's passer efficiency mark of 158.08 ranks third all-time in program history entering the game as the junior evolved into one of the SEC's top quarterbacks. Schrader earned first-team All-American honors from CBS Sports while rushing for 1,499 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. Finally, Burden enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with 1,197 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, earning second-team All-American honors from CBS Sports. All three are expected to play against the Buckeyes.

Cotton Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Brown is making his first career start following McCord's departure for Syracuse. Brown has played only sparingly in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, and there will no easing into things. Missouri is a highly capable SEC foe whose only losses are against LSU and Georgia. Mizzou will be motivated to perform well in its first-ever New Year's Six appearance, while Ohio State may have trouble matching that energy amid the disappointment of missing out on the College Football Playoff. Look for the Tigers to shine defensively and put a victorious cap on a banner season for fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. Pick: Missouri +1

