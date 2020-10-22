Who's Playing

Nebraska @ No. 2 Ohio State

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off at noon ET Oct. 24 at Ohio Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Buckeyes finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 29-23 defeat to the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Nebraska (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: OSU was the best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only nine. Nebraska was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 14 overall.

OSU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 26-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last six years.