Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 15-0 on Buckeyes games

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes will face by far their biggest test of the young season on Saturday night when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a key Big Ten matchup at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have cruised through four over-matched opponents, outscoring them 214-36. Ohio State has been dominant on both sides of the ball, ranking third in the country in scoring offense (53.5 points per game) and scoring defense (9.0). On Saturday, the Buckeyes will face a Nebraska (3-1, 1-0) team that rallied for a 42-38 road victory against Illinois. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 17-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks of your own, consult the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Over the last three seasons, he has nailed 145 of 261 college football picks against the spread, including an 11-3 record this season. And he is on an amazing run in games involving Ohio State. Dating to September 2017, Oh is a perfect 15-0 picking Buckeyes games, including two weeks ago when Ohio State easily covered a 15-point spread in a 51-10 victory against Indiana.

Now, Oh has crunched the numbers and generated a strong against the spread pick for Ohio State vs. Nebraska. It's available only at SportsLine.

Oh knows that Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young is playing like a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior leads the country with seven sacks this season. He has helped Ohio State register 19 sacks this year, which ranks third in the nation. Since the start of last season Young has 17.5 sacks, more than anyone in the country. He also has one in six straight games.

Oh also has taken into account that quarterback Justin Fields has been impressive in his first four starts for the Buckeyes. The former five-star recruit who transferred from Georgia has already been responsible for 19 touchdowns (13 passing, six rushing), which ranks second in the country. Last week against Miami, he produced six touchdowns in the second quarter alone, something that hadn't been done in at least 20 years.

But just because the Buckeyes could have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread.

Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez is one of the nation's top dual threats. Through four weeks, he is averaging 321.5 yards of total offense, including 263.0 passing yards and 58.5 on the ground. Last week at Illinois, he produced a career-high 445 yards of total offense, the third most in school history.

In addition, Nebraska can draw from last year's meeting between the teams in Columbus. Though the Cornhuskers lost 36-31, they hung with Ohio State for four quarters, forcing the Buckeyes to run out the final 2:57 on the clock for the win. This year's game will be played in Lincoln before an electric home crowd.

Oh has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who covers in Nebraska vs. Ohio State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the data scientist who's on an amazing 15-0 run on picks involving the Buckeyes.