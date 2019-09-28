Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 15-0 on Buckeyes games

Two of the most storied programs in college football will collide Saturday night when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes roll into Lincoln, Neb., to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a key Big Ten matchup at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have dominated four overmatched opponents this year and are coming off a 76-5 destruction of Miami (Ohio). Last week's win was the 915th in Ohio State history. Meanwhile the Cornhuskers (3-1, 1-0) earned the 900th win in program history with a 42-38 road victory against Illinois. Saturday's game will be only the second between two 900-win programs. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 17-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66. Before making any Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Over the last three seasons, he has nailed 145 of 261 college football picks against the spread, including an 11-3 record this season. And he is on an amazing run in games involving Ohio State. Dating to September 2017, Oh is a perfect 15-0 picking Buckeyes games, including two weeks ago when Ohio State easily covered a 15-point spread in a 51-10 victory against Indiana.

Oh has factored in that Ohio State has dominated both sides of the ball this season. The Buckeyes are scoring 53.5 points a game while limiting opponents to just 9.0 points a game. They rank third in the country in both categories. Ohio State has been particularly dominant in the first half, outscoring opponents 135-18.

In addition Oh knows that quarterback Justin Fields has taken the Buckeyes offense to a new level this season with his dual-threat ability. The former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer is the first Big Ten player with a passing and rushing touchdown in each of his first four games of a season since Antwaan Randle El of Indiana in 1999. In addition, Fields' 19 touchdowns responsible for are the most by an Ohio State quarterback over the first four games of a season.

But just because the Buckeyes are stacked on both sides does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread.

Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez is one of the nation's top dual threats. Through four weeks, he is averaging 321.5 yards of total offense, including 263.0 passing yards and 58.5 on the ground. Last week at Illinois, he produced a career-high 445 yards of total offense, the third most in school history.

In addition, Nebraska can draw from last year's meeting between the teams in Columbus. Though the Cornhuskers lost 36-31, they hung with Ohio State for four quarters, forcing the Buckeyes to run out the final 2:57 on the clock for the win. This year's game will be played in Lincoln before an electric home crowd.

